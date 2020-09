Ryan Greenfield rushed for 144 yards, including two touchdown runs of over 50 yards as Newell-Fonda, ranked No. 6 in 8-man, overcame a three-touchdown performance by wide receiver Tyler Towne to beat River Valley 42-26 last Friday at Correctionville.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.