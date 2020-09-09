Newell-Fonda defeats SEV in convincing fashion

Ella Larsen went 24-for-26 in hitting with 13 kills, was 18-for-18 in serving with two aces, and tallied five digs and three blocks to lead No. 13 Newell-Fonda to a three-set win over Southeast Valley in a Twin Lakes Conference match last Thursday at Newell.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-15, 25-18.