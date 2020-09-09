Newell-Fonda defeats SEV in convincing fashion

Published Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Ella Larsen went 24-for-26 in hitting with 13 kills, was 18-for-18 in serving with two aces, and tallied five digs and three blocks to lead No. 13 Newell-Fonda to a three-set win over Southeast Valley in a Twin Lakes Conference match last Thursday at Newell.
Set scores were 25-13, 25-15, 25-18.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.