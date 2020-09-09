Lights can’t hold off Raptors

Ridge View and Cherokee nearly played the rare home-and-home football series in a single night Friday. With the visiting Raptors leading the Braves 7-0 at halftime, the stadium’s lights went out. Officials and coaches from both teams decided the second half would be played in Holstein, 19 miles south on Hwy. 59. As players headed to the locker rooms to pack up, the stadium’s west lights flipped on, which led to everyone being called back. Moments later the east set of lights flickered on and play resumed.

