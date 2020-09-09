John E. Owen, 79, of Storm Lake died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society of Newell.

A Time of Gathering was held Saturday, Sept. 5, at Buena Vista University Golf Course at Lake Creek. Burial was in Storm Lake Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

John Elmer Owen was born March 8, 1941 in Storm Lake, the son of Elmer “Buck” and Jayn (Mittelstadt) Owen.

John attended West Elementary School and graduated from Storm Lake High School. Following high school graduation, John attended Buena Vista College where he earned a degree in Business.

On May 2, 1964, John was united in marriage to Jean Merten in Odebolt. Together, they were blessed with three children: Beth, John and Amy.

John was a member of Lake Creek Country Club. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and going to coffee club. John loved watching sports, especially the Iowa Hawkeyes and New York Yankees. He was known as a jokester and enjoyed pulling pranks on others. John treasured spending time with family and friends and attending his children and grandchildren’s sporting events. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Jean Owen of Storm Lake; children: Beth (Tom) Manthe of Chaska, Minn.; John (Jody) Owen of Brookings, S.D.; Amy (Darren) Jesse of Storm Lake; grandchildren: Owen and Claire Manthe; Lauryn and Luke Jesse; brother Tom (Maria) Owen of New Mexico; sister Sandra Owen Campell of North Carolina; numerous family members; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and many friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents Buck and Jayn Owen; parents-in-law Clela Merten Miller and Herman Merten; and extended family members.