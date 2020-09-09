LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen the temporary and permanent closing of businesses, large and small... and job-losses, of course, have followed. With fewer people commuting and the idling of plants, satellite images of our planet have shown us that our air quality is much cleaner because of the reduction of carbon dioxide! This effect shows up all around the world!

I point out these global environmental benefits not to minimize the horrific sickness, death, loss of income, and loss of loved ones the pandemic has caused. I mean only to draw attention to the remarkable health benefit that results when we significantly decrease our use of fossil fuels. Breathing air laden with carbon dioxide causes quality-of-life health issues for every one of us.

At the end of this pandemic, we want a healthier tomorrow. And, let's start now. Rather than contributing to the very real climate crisis with the continuous use of finite, harmful fossil fuels, let's transition to clean energy. This will not only be more beneficial economically and infinitely better for the environment, but immensely more healthful for all living things.

This is a good time to shift to renewable energy sources. Let's do it for a healthier tomorrow.

SUSIE PETRA

Ames