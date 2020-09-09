Ernst has forgotten Iowa

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

A year ago, Joni Ernst made comments while campaigning in Estherville that there needed to be conversations behind closed doors regarding Social Security.

It appears that she has kept her word. On Aug. 19, 2020 four Democrat U.S senators sent a letter to Stephan Goss, the Chief Actuary of the Social Security Administration, asking for his analysis of hypothetical legislations that will change the tax rates paid by employers, employees and self-employed individual to zero percent on all earnings paid on Jan. 1, 2021, and thereafter.

Mr. Goss replied on Aug. 24 that if the legislation were passed and implemented the funds in the Disability Insurance Trust Fund would be permanently depleted by the middle of 2021 and the Old Age and Survivors Insurance Fund would be permanently depleted by the middle of 2023.

President Trump signed an executive order in August directing the IRS to defer collecting Social Security taxes in order to assist individuals and businesses affected by COVID-19. It appears to me that the executive order is the first step in eliminating Social Security. Have you heard Sen. Ernst express any concern about this?

If President Trump is reelected, he will eliminate Social Security as we know it. Sen. Ernst isn’t working for all of us in Iowa who receive Social Security. Her silence tells us she is working for President Trump. She said she was going to Washington to change Washington, instead Washington has changed her. She has forgotten Iowa.

PASTOR DAVE ASSMUS

Dubuque