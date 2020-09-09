ECC announces area graduates

Published Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Ellsworth Community College took their next step as they became alumni of the College. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MCC was unable to have a ceremony to honor the graduates. Graduates include those that completed their degree or diploma work during the winter 2019 term and spring and summer 2020 terms.
Skylar Gerdes and Emily Morse of Aurelia. Tanner Snyder of Storm Lake.
