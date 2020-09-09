Early Fire Department receives grant

The Early Community Fire Department has received a $2,500 grant from the Bayer Foundation. Pictured are Fire Chief Bill Cougill and Anita Mason, who applied for the grant on behalf of the department. Cougill thanked Mason and Bayer for the award and said the money will be used to purchase new equipment.

