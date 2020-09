Complete the BVRMC Virtual 5K between Friday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 20. Proceeds benefit the AWARE fund, helping those battling cancer in our community. The cost is $30, to register and for more information visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IA/StormLake/BVRMCAWARE5K

