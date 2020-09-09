Bruce Benna
Bruce Benna, 69, of Jefferson, formerly of Webb, died at his home Sept. 1, 2020.
No public services are planned. Mr. Benna is survived by his brother, Gary (Lori) Benna of Tucson, Ariz.; sister Linda Connor of Marathon; and step-father Kendall Mead of Spencer.
