Activity backpacks at SL Library

Published Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Storm Lake Public Library has recently added activity backpacks, which have been donated by Iowa Public Television. Each backpack has games, books and activities centered around a theme. Like library books, they may be borrowed for three weeks.
Public library hours are limited to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
