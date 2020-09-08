State parks see 11.1% jump in visits as COVID-weary Iowans head outdoors

Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020
BY PERRY BEEMAN | Iowa Capital Dispatch |
The centennial year for Iowa’s state parks has seen healthy jumps in park use as Iowans flock to outdoor areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through July 31, park-goers had logged 10,039,047 visits to the 61 state parks. That’s up 11.1% from the same period a year ago, when 9,035,398 had visited.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.