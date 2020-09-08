State parks see 11.1% jump in visits as COVID-weary Iowans head outdoors

BY PERRY BEEMAN | Iowa Capital Dispatch |

The centennial year for Iowa’s state parks has seen healthy jumps in park use as Iowans flock to outdoor areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through July 31, park-goers had logged 10,039,047 visits to the 61 state parks. That’s up 11.1% from the same period a year ago, when 9,035,398 had visited.