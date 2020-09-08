Robert Nelsen
Robert J. Nelsen, 95, of Newell died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society of Newell.
Funeral services will take place Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Newell. Burial will be in Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 5-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
