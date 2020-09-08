Patricia McKenna
Patricia “Pat” McKenna, 93, of Storm Lake died on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at her home.
Private family services will take place Friday, Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake.
