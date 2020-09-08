Patricia McKenna

Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Patricia “Pat” McKenna, 93, of Storm Lake died on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at her home.

Private family services will take place Friday, Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake.

