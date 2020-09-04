Trump boat parade Sunday

Published Friday, September 4, 2020
A boat parade supporting President Donald Trump is slated for 1 p.m. Sunday, promising to generate a crowd on both sides of the aisle.
State Rep. Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake, describes the gathering as a “parade around the perimeter of the lake (starting at the Storm Lake Marina) counter-clockwise” starting at 1 p.m.
