Members of the Storm Lake cross country team are pictured from left to right, front row: Alexia De La Cruz, Dylan Youngstedt, Ellie Scully, Lydia Whitmore, Lillian Dahlhauser, Riley Youngstedt and Abby Venegas. Second row: Tiahna Burton, Ellie McClellan, Miranda Mills, Jaylena Aurdia and Halle Patten. Third row: Emmanual Morales, Juan Delcid, Tyler Moon, Jack Huss, coach Justin Mellmann, Matt Lenzmeier, Luiz Martinez and Jaxon Burton.

