To Senator Joni Ernst

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Your Senate campaign is going well. You are saying all of the right things. You have sponsored legislation that protects women from sexual assault in the military and elsewhere. You have told us about the sexual assault that you did not take to law enforcement at the time it was perpetrated against you. You have stated in your ads that you defend and support all women sexual abuse victims and they have the right to be believed that they were abused.

However, you apparently are speaking at the nomination of the man who is probably the worst sex abuser not in a prison in the U.S. That man’s name is Donald Trump. There are 20 to 25 women who have publicly stated that Donald Trump sexually abused and assaulted them. Aren’t those women to be believed just as you have claimed that right for other victims?

Donald Trump has proven the case against himself. He told Billy Bush that if you want to sexually assault a woman, you just do it and “grab them by the p**** because they let you if you are a star.”

If you are a woman leading the defense of women who are victims of sexual abuse, and you give aid and comfort to abusers like Trump, you are not the Senator for sexual abuse victims or women. They call people like you enablers. You are allegedly a woman of power. You stand next to a perpetrator like Trump and support him and men of power inclined to abuse draw the conclusion that there is no price to be paid for their perversion.

You have also failed the farmers of Iowa. Mr. Trump specifically campaigned in Iowa in 2016 as a protector and promoter of ethanol.

So far his EPA administrator has granted billions of gallons of exemptions from the ethanol mandate to big oil.

Senator Ernst, I suggest you find someone else to be a Senator for. You are not the Senator for women or farmers in Iowa.

STEVE HAMILTON

Storm Lake