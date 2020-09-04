Reflections on racism

Published Friday, September 4, 2020

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

When did you first realize that there was something not quite right with the way most baby boomers viewed skin color? I attended a small college with very few Black students. We all seemed to get along. My roommate’s sister also attended the same college and she was friends with a Black girl.

Time (50 years) has erased some of the details including the question but I remember the answer as if it were yesterday. This Black girl told a personal account in a class one day. She had been adopted into a white family.

In the account she asked her mom a question. Something like would it be a good idea to be a … when she grew up, or maybe a white boy had asked her on a date. Remember that is not the important part. The answer was: “You can’t do that, you’re Black.”

KEITH MOE

Albert City

