Reflections on racism
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
When did you first realize that there was something not quite right with the way most baby boomers viewed skin color? I attended a small college with very few Black students. We all seemed to get along. My roommate’s sister also attended the same college and she was friends with a Black girl.
Time (50 years) has erased some of the details including the question but I remember the answer as if it were yesterday. This Black girl told a personal account in a class one day. She had been adopted into a white family.
In the account she asked her mom a question. Something like would it be a good idea to be a … when she grew up, or maybe a white boy had asked her on a date. Remember that is not the important part. The answer was: “You can’t do that, you’re Black.”
KEITH MOE
Albert City
