In memoriam: Bernice Andrews

St. Mary’s graduate Jane Andrews Erickson of Bellevue, Neb., penned this eulogy for her mother Bernie Andrews of Storm Lake, who passed away Aug. 15.

Bernice Marie Ann-Catherine Niehaus Andrews — the 5 foot 2 inch, 106-pound dynamo, matriarch of the Andrews Family.

You are called: Child of God, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, auntie, friend, leader, encourager, supporter, lover, giver, teacher, believer, role model, Daughter of the Lord.

When we think of this tiny human being we think of all those things.

Today we truly celebrate the life of Bernie Andrews. We are most blessed because we knew Bernie/Mom and were loved by her. And of course we can’t talk about Bernie Andrews without talking about Wayne Andrews for they were inseparable and still are. One month shy of 73 years of marriage, our parents are like the striped candy cane, both separate in their own brightness and put together making a powerful sweet treat. So Dad, we celebrate you right along with celebrating Mom today.

I represent my sisters today as I share these words. I am the second born of five girls (again, I am not to be referred to as #2 but rather the second of the Andrews girls). Over the years we have each been asked where we learned our leadership skills; from conferences, conventions, special organizations. We always answer the same way, “We are Andrews trained.” Every single one of us in our large family will tell you the same thing — we’re proud of our heritage and not afraid to let people know our foundation came from Bernie and Wayne Andrews and it’s one of faith and family. That’s what the Andrews girls have been taught since we were little girls.

So Mom, thank you for teaching us about:

Faith: You taught us a love of God that is comforting, mighty and joyful. One of the most powerful gifts to us is that faith foundation of being a Catholic Christian in one community. Our faith has served as a bedrock on which we have built the rest of our lives. Thank you, Mom.

Family: Learning to live in community with you, Dad and my sisters set the base for our personal, professional and volunteer lives and taught us the power of working together to accomplish some very special things over the years. We have tried to emulate that with our own families as well. It is with that sense of family you reminded us constantly to keep the brush rollers off the floor of the bathroom. After all there’s nothing like hearing Dad scream in the middle of the night when he stepped on one of those brush rollers while barefoot. Thanks, Mom — sorry, Dad.

Love: We have always known that we were loved unconditionally. Even when we made some whopper mistakes we knew we had the two of you to love and console us and teach us to make better choices. Mom, you even saved us a time or two when you also kept running into the side of the garage door with the car. Dad stopped counting the number of times he replaced that trim. Thank you, Mom.

Being genuine/authentic: You taught us to be real, to live our lives in such a way as to be comfortable in our own skin, yet not be so self-assured as to be arrogant or so comfortable as to be complacent. Combined with a positive attitude about life you would say, “Just put a smile on your face and no-one will notice your hair.” You taught us to be positive and honest about attitudes while still being real.

Honesty/Integrity: You showed us in your daily actions that honesty is knowing the difference between right and wrong and that integrity comes with living that honesty. Mom and Dad, you taught us that your last names were a gift to us and that we should always bring honor to the Niehaus and Andrews names by the way we lived. We have never forgotten that. And Mom, Dad has repeatedly told us over the last week that you never told a lie in your entire life. Wow, what a true gift is to be one of the Andrews girls with Bernie and Wayne Andrews as our parents.

Conviction and true grit: Mom, you never gave up, not on life, on us, or on a good cause. No matter what, if it’s a just and noble cause, you and Dad found a way to make it work. Mom, your courage in the face of cancer has taught everyone who knows you that life is worth living every day to the fullest, no matter what. Mom and Dad, the compassion you showed for each other always, but especially during those tough times taught us all unconditional love, acceptance, patience, trust in God, and the incredible power of prayer. Dad, we can just see you straighten up, lift and set your chin, ever-so-slightly narrow your eyes, lower the tone of your voice, increase the volume, ever-so-slightly clench your fists, and ready for whatever life sends your way. Mom, we can see you take a bit different approach. While your feet were solidly placed on the ground your demeanor and stance were a bit more softened, ready to take on any blow, deal with it, reshape it with love, and send it right back into the universe. Mom, thank you for living life to the fullest, showing that conviction and grit to the very end by living these extra 16 weeks in hospice. A number of weeks ago Mom said, “I was good at living but I’m apparently not good at dying.” I laughed and said, “then don’t die until you’re dead.” And as one of us stayed in Mom and Dad’s home with them throughout that entire 16 weeks of Mom’s hospice we celebrated each day together, with Mom finding joy in holding Dad’s hand, putting your feet on Dad’s knees, the warmth of the sun, the wind in her hair, even the bumps in the sidewalk as we practically jettisoned her out of her wheelchair when we hit the biggest cracks and bumps.

Sense of humor: Mom, you taught us to use humor to bind people together, to soften the situation and to make life fun. You also taught us to listen carefully as your humor was often more subtle and hidden than Dad’s and if you didn’t listen you might miss it. You put Dad in his place even in those last days when the fatigue was so extreme. We loved and appreciated all your one-liners, your eye rolls, and shoulder shrugs, and your “oh Wayne” looks. Thanks, Mom.

Grace under fire: Mom, you have taught me to turn the other cheek, be gracious and even patient when under pressure (especially when we would rather have squeezed someone until their face was blue). You taught us to always take the high road, and remain true to God, ourselves and our family. These traits combined have fared well for each of us, especially over the last couple years when being under fire became the norm. I believe those traits have saved us and the situations at hand many times over.

Problem-solving skills: There’s never been a problem or challenge the two of you couldn’t solve. Whether through Mom’s careful data collection and planning or Dad’s creative eye, you taught us to keep going. Giving up was never an option and solving the problem became a game. Whether it was making peanut brittle, or potato salad, serving hundreds at a church or school dinner, building an arbor, a basketball hoop, or solving a jumble, there’s a way to do it; you just have to figure it out. Thanks, Mom and Dad.

Dedication: “If it’s worth doing, it’s worth doing right the first time.” “Always give it your best, give it 110%.” “Just go do it.” “Oh, for goodness sake, just go finish it.” And again, “Just put a smile on your face and no-one will notice your hair.” You both showed us daily that to be true to our God and true to ourselves we needed to work hard and work smart.

Living with a servant heart: Your dedication to God, to us, and to our community has served us well in life. Whether it was working for Girl Scouts, band parents, athletic boosters, cheerleading, Knights of Columbus, Kiwanis, or SOS, you have taught us the importance of giving back, of weaving service and hard work into our daily lives and making the place where we live the best it can be. You taught us that by serving others we grow in our faith and our families.

So where did we all learn our life and leadership skills; from you. God has blessed us multiple times over by having you as parents to be our spiritual guides, our teachers, our mentors, our protectors, and our friends. We love you and appreciate you more than words could ever say.

Thank you, Dad, for asking Mom for a date all those 78 years ago. Mom, thank you for eventually saying yes to Dad.

The world is a better place because Bernice Marie Ann-Catherine Niehaus Andrews, Bernie Andrews, lived and loved here. We are better people because of you, Mom.

Thank you, Mom, for teaching us about our heavenly father and trusting you are sitting with Him now.

Thank you, Mom, for loving us unconditionally.

Thank you for being who you are!

Thank you, Mom, for being with us always.

Godspeed, Mommom.

We love you!