The inside story on colonoscopies

BY JOHN CULLEN

The death last week of young movie star Chadwick Boseman brought the discussion of colorectal cancer to wider public attention.

Boseman was only 43 years old when he succumbed to a disease that is usually considered an older person’s worry. Boseman was diagnosed with the disease when he was just 39. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer in the U.S., and the rate of young people with it is growing at the rate of 2% a year.

Like so many cancers, if it’s caught early the cure rate from colorectal cancer is good. But you have to be looking for it.

About 25% of Americans have polyps in their colons by age 50 and about half of all people will develop them during their lifetimes as the risk increases with age. It takes about 10 years for precancerous polyps to develop into cancer, so if you catch them early, most can be removed before they cause trouble.

I had been reluctant to undergo the dreaded colonoscopy until about six years ago, when several factors convinced me to do it. First, family physician Tim Daniels encouraged me to get it done. I was in my mid-60s at the time, beyond what medical professionals recommend, which is that your first screening should be at age 45. Another factor was that our beloved associate editor Tina Donath succumbed to colon cancer in 2010. In 2014 I was treated for early stage prostate cancer, so I am aware of the need for early detection and treatment.

My first colonoscopy revealed two small precancerous polyps, which were removed by Dr. Jason Dierking. Two years later I returned and three new small polyps were discovered hiding in there. Out they went.

I was scheduled for another biannual colonoscopy in April but the Covid pandemic delayed it until elective procedures were resumed this summer at the hospital. I headed back in early August.

Colonoscopies have a bad reputation and need a better PR person. They’re not bad. I experienced no pain. The most discomfort you feel comes from others when you talk about it in social gatherings.

The worst part is the day before, when you drink Gatorade spiked with high-test laxative to clean your system out so the doctor can get a clear look inside your plumbing. For several hours after drinking it, you don’t dare wander more than three steps from the bathroom. (And you learn to never trust a fart!)

The procedure only takes about half an hour. An anesthetist puts you to sleep, the doctor runs a tiny video camera attached to the end of a tube up your backside, takes some pictures inside the colon and snips out any polyps. The polyps are sent to a lab to see if they are cancerous. Most of these are not cancerous but can turn that way if they aren’t taken out. Since I have a history of polyps, I’ll return for another colonoscopy in two years. If they don’t find anything during the visit, you don’t have to get another colonoscopy for five to 10 years.

There are non-invasive alternatives to a colonoscopy. There is a “virtual” colonoscopy in which an MRI or CT scans your inside, and there is the Cologuard method you see advertised on TV where you poop in a box and send it to a lab. Those are fine if you have no abnormalities, but if these methods find something, you’ll have to have the regular colonoscopy to check things out properly.

When you wake up after the procedure, you can’t drive yourself home. You don’t want someone who has just come from a visit to la la land driving a car. In my three colonoscopies I felt fine and wide awake afterwards. But I took the doctor’s advice and had Mary drive me home.

The best part of the deal was the toast the nurse served me when I woke up. Best toast I’ve ever had! Bread perfectly browned on both sides and just the right amount of butter and jelly.

My only apprehension during the whole experience was the Covid test three days before the procedure. I’d heard talk about the discomfort some feel when swabs are inserted into your nose. I shouldn’t have worried; it wasn’t bad. It felt a little weird, and while I felt no pain, my eyes watered momentarily. I got the results back in a day; I was clean.

The national average cost of a colonoscopy is about $3,000. It should be covered by insurance, less your deductible. It’s fully covered for those of us on Medicare. Virtual colonoscopies cost about $2,400 and a Cologuard test is about $650; both are also covered by most insurance.

Since colorectal cancer is showing up in younger people, maybe it would be wise to lower the initial test recommendation to age 30 — if not a full colonoscopy, at least a Cologuard-type test. We seem to have an unlimited budget for the military, but never enough for healthcare. One less aircraft carrier could pay for a lot of life-saving colorectal screenings. Or Covid tests.

Go ahead, get it done.