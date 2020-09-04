HAPPENINGS

Published Friday, September 4, 2020
Adult volleyball league offered
Community Education will be offering its coed adult volleyball league once again this fall. Games will be played every Wednesday night with the first games of the season starting Sept. 16 and running 12 weeks with a season-ending tournament at the end of the season. Game times will be determined based on the number of teams signed up.
