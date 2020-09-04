George Weiland

George F. Weiland, 87, of Truesdale died Aug. 23, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Services will be at a later date. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

George was born Aug. 6, 1933 in Truesdale, to George and Lillian (Delbridge) Weiland, Sr.

In 1968, George was baptized at Free Methodist Church in Lebanon, Ore.

George graduated from Chemeketa Community College in Salem, Ore. in 1971 with a degree in law enforcement and associate in science. He was recognized as a distinguished master of marksmanship with the Oregon Peace Officers Association, shooting the first perfect score in the history of the state. George was an avid sportsman and gunsmith. He served in the United States Army.

George was the father of three children: Susan, Kimberly and Kevin.

Those left to cherish his memory include children: Susan Weiland of Cottage Grove, Ore.; Kimberly Weiland of Meridian, Idaho; and Kevin (LaTonya) Weiland of Farmerville, La.; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters: Margie Hoferman of Alta; Ruth Dierenfield of Aurelia; Darlene Barrickman of Truesdale; and Linda Anderson of Truesdale; extended family and friends.

George was preceded in death by his parents George and Lillian Weiland, Sr.; and brother James Weiland of Truesdale.

George will be missed by those who knew and loved him.