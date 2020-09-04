FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCORES
Ridge View's Barry Andersen speaks with officials Friday evening on the field in Cherokee while the stadium's lights were causing trouble. (Photo by Jake Kurtz)
Week 2 of the high school football season ended with three local teams picking up victories on Friday night and multiple defensive battles. The biggest controversy of the evening happened in Cherokee, where Ridge View held a 7-0 lead at halftime before technical difficulies with the stadium's lights nearly forced the game to be moved to Holstein so the second half could be completed. Both teams had to call back players who were in the process of leaving the field.
- Humboldt 28, Storm Lake 7
- Lawton-Bronson 14, Alta-Aurelia 7
- Newell-Fonda 28, River Valley 12
- Sioux Central 16, East Sac County 6
- Ridge View 27, Cherokee 7
