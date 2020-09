Taylor Krager went 24-for-34 in hitting with 12 kills, but it wasn’t enough as Pocahontas Area handed Sioux Central a Twin Lakes Conference defeat on Tuesday.

Set scores were 22-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-19.

