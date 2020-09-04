Editorial: A chat with Vilsack

We have reached the age, especially during this pandemic, when you think about what is most important and who your friends are. Decency, honesty and tolerance rise to the top. That’s what we got to thinking about following a phone call with former governor and US secretary of agriculture Tom Vilsack, who was campaigning for former Vice President Joe Biden virtually this week. We have been fortunate to get to know the former attorney from Mount Pleasant over the decades, and it struck us how much we miss that earnest style.

Vilsack, 69, is at home in West Des Moines isolating with his wife, Christie. They have a grandchild whose immune system is compromised, so he is being extra careful about holing up. Actually, he said it sort of suits him. “I’m an introvert,” he said. He doesn’t mind spending time with himself. As a dairy lobbyist, Vilsack has been on the road between Iowa and DC and points beyond the past three years, and was plenty busy running USDA before that. The quieter time comes with some relief.

Yet he is eager to campaign for his friend Biden, with whom Vilsack served in the Obama Administration for all eight years. Of course, we had to talk about ethanol and how the EPA is fine with granting waivers to renewable fuel blending requirements. “Joni Ernst asked Trump about it. He said he was going to call EPA directly. Now we’re two weeks and counting, and there’s no action. Why is that? Do you think he made that call? Everytime there is a contest between Big Oil and farmers, Big Oil wins.”

And the trade wars. “Trump got snookered.” The Chinese put tariffs on that they knew would not hurt their consumers with products they could easily get elsewhere (like soybeans from Brazil and Argentina). The US put tariffs on steel that hurt manufacturers and made tractors more expensive for farmers. “The Chinese took advantage of a situation Trump created. They allowed corn and soybean purchases from the US once prices got low enough. The people who suffered were Iowa farmers.”

We are reminded that Iowa farmers enjoyed record income during the Obama Administration. Vilsack is criticized by some who think he was and is too cozy with Big Ag, just as Obama was criticized for letting Hank Paulson and Lawrence Summers have their way running the economy for Goldman Sachs. That middling approach produced the economic recovery that Trump inherited, and then destroyed. It started change in Ferguson, Mo., where the police department was rebuilt. It accelerated a renewable energy build-out that started during the Bush Administration (which the Trump Administration wants to halt).

Oh, for an introvert at the USDA instead of some good old boy named Sonny who thinks a packinghouse is an extension of a Georgia plantation. We would take a progressive compromised by politics any day over someone who helps arrange for the destruction of the entire food safety regimen. Line speeds are increasing while inspections are decreasing, and workers have fewer rights than ever. We would embrace a little moderation.

Vilsack asked in what alternate universe is it feasible to play an Iowa State football game before 25,000 fans as Iowa leads the nation in Covid infections. He is stunned that Iowa has more infections than the entire nation of Japan. He knows why the state conspired with the meat industry over testing: “They want you to think everything is fine.”

Vilsack believes that Ernst is in deep trouble and that Biden can win Iowa. He knows that if they can hold down their losses in the Fourth District the other three will stain the state blue. He does what he can. He says the Renewable Fuel Standard “is an inviolable bond, a solemn promise.“ He says rural areas can be revitalized by a renewable energy revolution. “We are going to be very competitive,” he said.

Vilsack has been mentioned, of course, for a role in the Biden Administration. He is shaping the ag and rural policy agenda (which endorses the Green New Deal and regenerative agriculture). It is the most progressive ag agenda ever — including the original New Deal. We think he had a belly full of the USDA, and he really doesn’t like the criticism, never has. Christie does not need the District of Columbia. Their grandchildren are in Des Moines. Some see him as a potential chief of staff. He did good work, he made some money as a lobbyist, and now he appears to be just telling it straight. It reminded us of why he could still be governor if he wanted to be. But he might prefer the sun porch.

- ART CULLEN