Grinnell poll: Majority of Americans consider schools unsafe due to COVID-19

Published Thursday, September 3, 2020
By Perry Beeman | Iowa Capital Dispatch |
A new Grinnell College National Poll released Wednesday found that a majority of Americans think it is unsafe to send students to class in person, a touchy subject in Iowa.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has insisted that local school districts primarily hold classes in person, arguing that it is important to the mental health of Iowans, the education of students and the economy to do so.
