Wilma Taylor

Wilma Lorene Walker Taylor, 103, of Ankeny passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a virtual service was held for Wilma at Ankeny First United Methodist Church in Ankeny, following CDC guidelines. Pastor Angie Loomis officiated the funeral service on Saturday, Aug. 29. Graveside services were Saturday at Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. At a later time, the service and power-point will also be available for viewing at the Memorial Services of Iowa website: www.MemorialServices OfIowa.com

Wilma was born on Dec. 25, 1916, in Cedar Valley (Calhoun County). She was the second oldest of 13 children, born to Lincoln and Agatha Walker. Wilma was united in marriage to H. Frank Taylor on Nov. 19, 1942, in Dakota City, Neb. She was a WWII bride. Frank and Wilma lived most of their married life farming in the Storm Lake area. They were married 72 years before his death on April 26, 2014.

Wilma enjoyed gardening and did a great amount of canning and freezing around the annual harvest. Being a wonderful cook and baker, she never let anyone leave her table hungry. In her spare time she did embroidery work, patch-work quilts and letter writing. Many have been blessed to be the recipients of these items. She was an avid reader and loved to keep in touch with family and friends by phone and email. Wilma was always willing to share her time and effort to benefit and help others. She was a very active volunteer in her church, community organizations, and charitable events and activities. She was a community fixture and shared her community involvement and infectious spirit with countless friends over the years.

Wilma was a hard-working, sweet, loving and gentle woman. Her legacy will be carried on through her three daughters: Mary Johnson (Lory) of Ankeny; Donna Miller (Rob) of Clarion; Shirley Laird (Randy) of Kansas City; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Jeanie Johnson of Calendar; and Jo Ann Farber of Fort Dodge; along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, seven brothers and three sisters.

The honorary pallbearers were Wilma’s grandchildren: Daniel Johnson, Michael Johnson, Jason Miller, Robin Harrington, Julia Cheney and Matthew Laird.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Community State Bank, 817 North Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, IA 50023 in Wilma’s honor (please make checks payable to Mary Johnson). The donations will be distributed to charities that were close to Wilma’s heart.

