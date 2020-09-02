West Lyon proves to be too much for Storm Lake

Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020
It wasn’t the start Storm Lake was looking for, but West Lyon had a lot do to with that.
The Wildcats, who are ranked fourth and the defending Class 1A state champions, were able to dominate the line of scrimmage in the first half as they scored 33 unanswered points to spoil the Tornadoes’ season opener 53-12 last Friday night at Tornado Stadium.
