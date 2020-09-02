USDA extends signup deadline for Conservation Pilot Program in Prairie Pothole Region

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is extending the deadline to Nov. 20, for the Soil Health and Income Protection Program, a new pilot program that enables farmers to receive payments for planting perennial cover for conservation use for three to five years. Signup opened March 30, for the pilot program, which is part of the Conservation Reserve Program and available to producers in Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota.

