Storm Lake woman charged with third OWI

Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020
A Storm Lake woman was arrested for OWI as a result of a reckless driving incident at Malarky’s Sunday morning.
At 2 a.m., officers near the bar at 147 Flindt Dr. observed a vehicle in the parking lot operating in a reckless manner. Officers stopped the vehicle and made contact with the driver, a reportedly intoxicated Rebecca Yalle, 22.
