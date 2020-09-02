Sharen Peters

Sharen K. Peters, 76, of Storm Lake died Aug. 25, 2020 at her home after a short illness.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Aug. 29, at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in Storm Lake Cemetery. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Sharen Kay Hansen was born April 10, 1944 to Maurice and Dorothy (Mundt) Hansen in Fonda.

She moved to and was raised in Aurelia. Sharen graduated from Aurelia High School and went to a four-month school in Minneapolis and learned bookkeeping and stewardess training. She had several jobs but ended up in Des Moines in the birth and death department. After looking up the birth and death certificates, she would scan them and mark them with a seal from the State of Iowa.

On Aug. 15, 1964, she married Douglas Peters and three children were born to that marriage: Patrick, April and Matthew. The years that followed, she spent her time sewing and cooking for the children and Doug. In 1975 Doug and Sharen moved from 1201 E. 7th St. to their home at 215 Memorial Rd.: trading houses with Lowell and Joy Peters (Doug’s Parents).

Sharen did bookkeeping for the trucking business and learned how to herd the hogs, drive truck, and later years dispatched the trucks over the road. Doug and Sharen hauled conversion vans, equipment, bricks and in later years hauled feathers. Sharen two manned with Doug for about five years hauling the feathers. Doug hauled seed corn in later years and Sharen would go with him occasionally.

After Doug’s death, Sharen volunteered at the Senior Center.

Sharen’s survivors include: Son Patrick (Bridgett) Peters of Silver City; daughter April (Gary) Toyne of Palo; son Matthew (Jennifer) Peters of Storm Lake; grandchildren: Katie (Dan) McMullen of Treynor; Megan (Jeremiah) Avise-Rouse of Clinton; Jaquelyn (Brett) Newendorp of Pella; Sadie (Brady) Santee of Omaha, Neb.; Brad (Emily) Harding of Vinton; Kyle (Christin) Harding of Cedar Rapids; Kaylee Peters of Storm Lake: great-grandchildren: Logan, Trestyn, Jacob and Spencer Harding; Ray and Emrys Harding; Dorothy and Harrison McMullen; Noelle and Evelyn Avise-Rouse; brother Ed Hansen.

Sharen was preceded in death by her husband Doug Peters; her parents Maurice and Dorothy Hansen; in-laws Lowell and Joy Peters; brother Harold Hansen; and brother-in-law Dennis Peters.