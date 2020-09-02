Ridge View can’t contain OA-BCIG star in 42-0 loss

University of Iowa recruit Cooper DeJean passed for 379 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 56 yards and three scores as Class 2A top-ranked OA-BCIG spoiled Ridge View’s season opener with a 42-0 win last Friday at Holstein.

DeJean completed 19 of 31 passes for 379 yards. He hooked up with Griffin Diersen for two scores and Kolton Knop for one TD.