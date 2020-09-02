Ridge View can’t contain OA-BCIG star in 42-0 loss

Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020
University of Iowa recruit Cooper DeJean passed for 379 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 56 yards and three scores as Class 2A top-ranked OA-BCIG spoiled Ridge View’s season opener with a 42-0 win last Friday at Holstein.
DeJean completed 19 of 31 passes for 379 yards. He hooked up with Griffin Diersen for two scores and Kolton Knop for one TD.
