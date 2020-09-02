Regarding mask wearing

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I just read Randy Evan’s Aug. 14 Stray Thoughts column providing readers with many examples of governmental restrictions on human behavior deemed reasonably necessary by our elected representatives in order to promote public health and safety.

Another governmentally mandated requirement actually involves the wearing of a device on one’s face. It is the law that those with poor vision wear corrective lenses when driving an automobile so they can see clearly enough to drive safely. It is required in order to save others from injury and death on our highways, just like wearing a mask in public is required to help stop the transmission of a brutally destructive virus. But I’m afraid that reference to these analogous examples of accepted governmental intrusions on personal freedom will fall on deaf ears and no minds will be changed.

The far right, regressive wing of what was formerly known as the Republican Party, demands that its adherents comply strictly with its twisted, anarchistic version of populism. Rational thinking has been replaced by the idea that individuals should be able to do what they want, where they want and when they want. Don’t “tread on my personal liberty” is now their mantra, except when it comes to a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose what to do with her body or the liberty to peacefully protest police brutality of black Americans.

This bellicose view of personal freedom was necessary 250 years ago so that our small colony of three million people could gird itself to rise up against the despotic rule of King George. But it is completely untenable in a country with 330 million people living in a complex society. This outmoded and dangerous thinking has been quite successfully aided and abetted by Rupert Murdoch, a dual-citizen of Australia and the U. S., owner of Fox News, and puppet-master of the multi-millionaire news readers and commentators employed by his cable network. His puppets persist day after day, hour after hour, and minute after minute in brainwashing millions of our citizens and destroying their capacity to think rationally.

When I try to reason with my friends who worship Donald Trump and compulsively watch and listen to Fox News, I am left feeling like I was conversing with the “pod people” depicted in the movie, “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” Unless these pod people agree to be deprogrammed, save your breath in attempting a rational discussion with them on the virtue and reasonableness of wearing a mask during a worldwide pandemic.

CHARLES S. SABALOS

Retired Arizona Superior Court Judge and frequent visitor to Storm Lake since 1990