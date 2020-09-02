Phyllis Taylor

Phyllis Marie Taylor, 91, of Decorah, formerly of the Newell and Storm Lake area, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Aase Haugen Senior Care Faculty. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

Phyllis was born Feb. 4, 1929 in Poland Township, to Roy Everett and Marie Frances Morris. She married Wallace Arthur Taylor Jan. 31, 1948 in Princeton, Minn. After raising their four children she spent most of her working career in occupations caring for other people. She received a degree from Iowa Lakes Community College in Emmetsburg and worked with special needs adults in Sac City, Mount Ayer and Decorah, before retiring in Newell on their acreage. She moved to Decorah in 2011 to help care for her husband in the nursing home.

She is survived by her sister Betty Miller of Ilion, N.Y.; sisters-in-law: Alpharetta Palaschak of Adrian, Minn.; and Jacquelleen (Bruce) Vatne of Mendota Heights, Minn.; brother-in-law Arthur Roger Taylor of Brook Park, Minn.; children: Allen (Marilee) Taylor of Decorah; Susan (John) Marshall of Bloomington, Minn.; David (Andrea) of Newell; and daughter-in-law Bonnie Taylor of Wayland; grandchildren: Jason (Angela) Taylor, Ann (Brian) Wise, Christopher (Shirlee) Taylor, Bryon (Julie) Taylor, Nicole (Brandon) Brevig, Benjamin (Rebecca) Marshall, Thomas Marshall, Shane Marshall, Jeremy Taylor, Chad (Jenn Bovero) Taylor, Michelle Taylor Wilson, Sara (Thomas) Ptack, Adam (Amber) Taylor; 35 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and extended family of generations of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Those who preceded her in death are her husband Wallace Taylor; parents Roy and Marie Morris; son Richard Taylor; grandson Nathan Taylor; brother Richard and wife Shirley Morris; brother-in-law Paul Miller; sisters-in-law: Wanda Drzycimski and her husband; Hazel and husband James Griffith; Florence and husband Loren Siegersma; Colleen and husband Lonnie Leonard; Susan Taylor and brother-in-law Fred Palaschak; and parents-in-law Arthur and Lillie Taylor; and step-mother-in-law Estella Graham Taylor.

Those who knew her well will miss her unselfish, giving positive attitude and genuine concern for those in need. She would greet you with her warm smile and twinkling blue eyes.