Margalet Shewell

Margalet E. Shewell, 92, of Alta, and formerly of Storm Lake, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at Accura Healthcare of Aurelia.

Private graveside services will take place at Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of the arrangements.

Margalet Eileen Shewell, the daughter of Elmer and Pearl (Partridge) Peterson, was born on May 31, 1928 in Alta.

Margalet attended grade school and attended high school from Fairview High School.

On Oct. 24, 1947, Margalet was united in marriage to Robert E. Shewell. The couple was blessed with two children, Thomas and Connie.

In her free time, Margalet enjoyed reading, crocheting, camping and making crafts. Above all, her family was of the utmost importance to her and she treasured spending time with them.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Thomas (Rhonda) Shewell of Talmoon, Minn.; and Connie (Mike) Kahnke of Storm Lake; brother Edwin (Shirley) Peterson of Alta; sister Doris Stange of Alta; grandsons: Scott (Sharon) Kahnke of Apple Valley, Minn.; and Michael (Hollie) Kahnke of Owatonna, Minn.; great-grandchildren: Ella, Sophie and Augustus Kahnke; brother-in-law Arthur Dahl of Alta; sister-in-law Mary Peterson of Marcus; extended family and friends.

Margalet was preceded in death by her husband Robert Shewell; parents Elmer and Pearl Peterson; siblings: Leslie Peterson and Roselyn Dahl.