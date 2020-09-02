Locals urge Grassley to see CARES Act through

Published Wednesday, September 2, 2020
Methodist Manor CEO Nick Landgraf and Central Bank chairman Tim Brown were the first to thank U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley for the passage of the CARES Act in a meeting of community leaders last Thursday.
Brown said Storm Lake businesses reaped $14 million in SBA loans through Central Bank loan officers. They affected 1,700 jobs.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.