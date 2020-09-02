Local students join large BVU class at Convocation tradition

Buena Vista University's largest freshmen class in seven years participated in the Convocation celebration on Aug. 21. More than 250 freshmen and transfer students were wecolmed by returning BVU students, staff members, and coaches who donned masks and handed out water in a streamlined move-in process on the first day of Welcome Week on campus.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.