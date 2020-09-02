Lawrence Foell

Lawrence “Larry” C. Foell, 80, of Storm Lake died Aug. 26, 2020 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

There will be no services at this time. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Lawrence C. Foell was born Feb. 20, 1940 in Storm Lake the son of Kenneth and Bernadine (Hogancamp) Foell.

Larry attended grade school through seventh grade in Nemaha and graduated from Hayes School in 1958 with seven other students. While in school, Larry was involved in 4-H with cattle.

In 1963, Larry was drafted in the United States Army where he served for two years before he was honorably discharged.

Larry’s daughter, Jennifer, was born in 1968 followed by a granddaughter born in 1997.

Farming was a passion of Larry’s. He farmed several years with his dad and grandpa Foell and lived on the same farm since 1966.

In his spare time, Larry enjoyed snowmobiling to the Black Hills and around Storm Lake. He trucked for Dekalb Seed for 54 years travelling to Illinois, South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota. He loved tractor rides with his family and went to Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Dakota, Nebraska and Illinois. Family was very important to Larry and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Matt Peters of Storm Lake; granddaughter Kaylee; niece Trudy Parrish; nephew Barry Ridout; brother-in-law Bruce and his wife Theresa Ridout; extended family and many friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Bernadine Foell; sister Virginia Foell Ridout; grandparents: Carl and Bernice Foell; Pearl and Albert Hogancamp.