Editorial: Just plain stubborn

Iowa leads the nation in coronavirus rate of infection, according to The New York Times tracker, as cases surge in Iowa City, Ames and Cedar Falls. Sioux County now is one of the hotter spots in America. Carroll is swept up in a Covid surge that has 65 students quarantined. So our reporter Jake Kurtz asked Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday if she would consider ordering that masks be worn in public.

“Oh no, I’m not doing that. I think I’ve made it very clear. Nope, not going to happen. It’s just not going to happen,” Reynolds responded.

About the same time, our reporter Tom Cullen was speaking on the phone with Dr. Michael Osterholm, one of the leading epidemiologists in the world, from the University of Minnesota. The Waukon native and Luther College trustee said Midwestern governors did not shut down sufficiently, reopened to quickly and loosely, and are certain to see a second wave of the deadly virus crop up. In fact, we probably already are seeing it, he said, noting the surges in the college towns and urban areas. With schools open, it is likely to spread as it has in Carroll. Then it hits meatpacking plants and nursing homes again, Osterholm said. He advised more shutting down and less opening up. And, yes, he knows that wearing face masks in public greatly reduces the odds of spreading your Covid to someone else. Osterholm recommends public face mask orders regardless of the politics of it.

In Storm Lake, most of the students appear to be happily complying with face-mask recommendations. Other school districts are playing it looser. Contact sports have resumed. As the weather cools, people will move indoors where the ventilation is not as good. Health care and school officials are bracing for the double whammy of flu and Covid-19.

It would help if state authorities were cooperating. Instead, local officials have become skeptical of the state’s data reporting. Last week, the Department of Public Health had to admit that it had been disseminating faulty data until July. On Saturday, 284 deaths were misplaced thanks to “website maintenance.” Tyson is testing employees, selectively, on their own. We do not know what the rate of infection is in the meatpacking sector, nor the number of hospitalizations. Contract tracing has been haphazard. Testing has been spotty, faulty and slow.

Osterholm tells us that herd immunity is a fantasy. Someone already infected and recovered can spread the disease to somebody at work after three months. We have no idea what the percentage of infected food processing employees is. How do you trace that? Meantime, line speeds in the poultry industry are hastening. That means closer employee spacing and more potential for spread. This is the way the government wants it.

Sure, the face masks are a hassle. But they protect other people from you. You get used to it after awhile. It’s not a big deal. The governor is making it a big deal by being plain stubborn. And that’s stupid. Not a good look for Iowa.

A success, so far

The Storm Lake School Board and administration should be commended for doing all they can to prepare for the resumption of classes last week. We marveled that the students complied with facemask requests comprehensively. That should go a long way to protecting vulnerable staff.

The high school implemented a novel plan that takes students on a deep dive for several weeks into a subject area for half a day, with the other half spent online. They are spread throughout town in borrowed church space. The elementary and middle schools have been rejiggered to accommodate pods no bigger than 15 students. (This while an expansion of early childhood and middle school facilities is underway to solve a pre-existing space crunch.) Lunch schedules have been adjusted to keep students apart. It’s almost impossible to keep children from one another, but they’re doing all they can.

They have tried to keep the public informed under rapidly changing circumstances and guidelines. They are trying to comply with state orders while making sure that every student’s learning needs are accounted for. It is unprecedented for every district. They deserve our patience and support for an almost impossible task — keeping everyone safe and children learning.

