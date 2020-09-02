The desire to see society change hasn’t gone away

BY ALYSSA PARKER

Four years ago, I was a freshman attending Buena Vista University. I remember interactions or small moments that happened while at BV that really sparked a racial injustice drive in me. I vividly remember the killing of Jordan Edwards, an unarmed teenager who was shot and killed by the police. This happened my first year, and it changed my college experience.

His death gave me this gut wrenching, can’t sleep, can’t focus, overwhelming feeling. I didn’t know how to put this feeling into words, let alone action. All I knew was this “feeling” started pushing me to want change. I started thinking I couldn’t be in the only one with this feeling in my heart. I knew I had to make a statement, a proclamation of change that needed to come, especially in Storm Lake.

My second and final year at Buena Vista University was when I first decided to take a loud stance against racism. I didn’t come up with protesting ideas alone, I confided in mentors, close friends, and took a lot of insight from a now well-known activist Colin Kaepernick.

Like Kaepernick I felt like I also had a platform to speak up and take a stand. Although I didn’t have as large an audience as Colin Kaepernick our protest sparked big waves in small town Storm Lake.

When the aftermath of the protest cleared, when people forgot how angry they were at us, and everything went back to normal, nothing went back to normal for me. After choosing to take a stand I became a spokesperson for a movement I was equally as new to as the next person.

Fast forward to 2020 and that feeling never left. The desire to want change and want justice for black families hasn’t gone away. If anything, 2020 has given me that feeling more than ever in my life. How do I move forward in my adult life when I see my brothers and sisters dying? How do I celebrate a new bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice when I’ve lost faith in our justice system? What do I tell my future kids about 2016-2020 besides the heartbreak black communities have faced?

There are so many unanswered questions lingering. Looking back at my time in Storm Lake I can’t help but feel as if that community had a huge opportunity to start social injustice conversations that many communities are just now having. This isn’t just a few cheerleaders going out of their way to take a knee anymore, this is a national movement. A national conversation.

As I write this piece, that same “feeling” surrounds my heart as we watched Jacob Blake an unarmed black man shot seven times in broad daylight by the police. My heart goes out to his family, and that entire community.

Now is the time to ask, am I a part of this national change that is going to come, or am I being complicit to racist and unethical policies/systems that continue to harm black families? Have I made changes in the way I think about injustices? Have I changed as a person since I first read a story about this movement three years ago? If your answer is no to any of these questions, you’re not listening enough. Injustice to some is an injustice to us all. Our society will not know peace until we look this problem, this “feeling” in the face and make real change.

Alyssa Parker attracted national attention when in 2017, as a sophomore at Buena Vista University, she took a knee during the national anthem at a football game along with eight other cheerleaders. The school subsequently required cheerleaders to stand for the anthem, and Parker resigned from the squad in protest to raise awareness of police brutality and racial injustice. After her sophomore year she transferred to Grand View University in Des Moines. She graduated this summer with a degree in criminal justice and plans to enter law school. We thank her for this piece, written for The Storm Lake Times.