Atop a thin crust of fool’s gold

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

President Donald Trump’s current shortchange of the economic life of our land comes out of the same fiduciary irresponsibly as that of a bankrupt individual that writes more and more bad checks on a totally overdrawn account because he still has printed books of blank ones.

In the short term of Trump being in office he has run up a historically huge and burdensome increase in the national debt—-6.6 trillion dollars and fast increasing with none of it going to payment of the bills or investment in any great and needed means of us climbing into a better future.

The entire weight of the nation’s well-being rests on economic quicksand atop a thin and crumbling crust of fool’s gold.

SAM OSBORNE

West Branch