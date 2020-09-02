50th anniversary



Dave and Rhonda Brock of Linn Grove will celebrate their golden anniversary on Sept. 6. They were married at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Rembrandt and have two sons: Justin and the late Jason Brock. Your family congratulates you on such an milestone anniversary and wish you many more years of love and happiness. Cards can be sent to 214 Linn St. Linn Grove, IA 51033.

