Reynolds: Iowa mask mandate not being considered

BY JAKE KURTZ | The Storm Lake Times |

Despite Iowa experiencing a record surge in confirmed coronavirus cases, Gov. Kim Reynolds told The Storm Lake Times that she has no plans to issue a statewide face mask mandate.

Reynolds made a swing through northwest Iowa on Friday as part of an ongoing 99-county tour. She began the day in Lake City before heading to Pocahontas and then touring the Angus cattle farm of Brian and Sue Kenny near Schaller, where she also had lunch.