John E. Owen, 79, of Storm Lake died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society of Newell.

A Time of Gathering will take place Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m.-noon at Buena Vista University Golf Course at Lake Creek. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.