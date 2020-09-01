John Owen
John E. Owen, 79, of Storm Lake died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society of Newell.
A Time of Gathering will take place Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m.-noon at Buena Vista University Golf Course at Lake Creek. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
