Iowa schools near meatpacking plants lack extra guidance on virus

BY ANDY KOPSA | For IowaWatch |

A meatpacking plant is one of the most dangerous places to work, the risk of injury high and illness can spread quickly on the crowded killing floors.

Iowa counties with the highest rates of COVID-19 infection are home to large meat packing plants. Already at risk for outbreaks at work, families here face sending their children back to classrooms where rates of transmission among students and teachers aren’t fully understood.