Get set for a second COVID-19 wave

Expert expects 'substantial rise' in cases this month

| BY TOM CULLEN | The Storm Lake Times |

A leading infectious disease expert says the seeds of a second wave of COVID-19 are sprouting in the Midwest, similar to how the outbreak first gripped the region in March.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told The Storm Lake Times in an interview Friday he expected a “substantial rise” of coronavirus cases across the Midwest on the heels of school starting.

“I think the start of college, high school, grade school will be major amplifying events,” Osterholm said. “I believe this fall, as early as September, that there will be a substantial increase in cases.”

The upcoming outbreak will start similarly to the first in late March, he said.

Enough young, asymptomatic carriers of coronavirus will unknowingly transmit the disease to the point it will start showing itself in positive tests and hospitalizations.

A recipe to create asymptomatic carriers, he said, is to gather young people in closed buildings with “manufactured air,” from school starting to bar gatherings.

Infections will then spill over into long-term care facilities and “congregate work areas,” he said, otherwise known as food processing plants.

“This virus is happy to infect everybody,” he said. “The dynamics of transmission come and go. Think about it like flu outbreaks.”

Nowhere in the Midwest will be spared from the second wave of COVID-19, even where the virus raged the most severely.

Attempts to eradicate the virus in the spring through school closures and sheltering of non-essential workers weren’t strict enough to reduce the number of new cases per day to less than one per 100,000, a critical benchmark among epidemiologists, he wrote in an op-ed in the New York Times earlier this month with Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kaskari.

The lowest seven-day average in the United States was on May 28, when 6.4 new cases per 100,000 were registered per day.

NOWHERE IN THE NATION is the virus raging more than in Iowa, according to the New York Times’ coronavirus monitoring website.

The number of cases per 100,000 in the last week stands at 263, just ahead of the 238 in second-place South Dakota.

Osterholm said the virus is spreading “pretty much” like it did when it first arrived. As of Tuesday morning, the hottest spots in the state are Johnson and Story counties, home to the state’s flagship universities where nearly 23% of test subjects are positive for the virus.

“It takes several weeks before you build up enough cases in young adults before you see cases emerge,” Osterholm said. “Right now, you’re finding it on college campuses more than anywhere else, because, well, you’re gathering young people.”

Two-week infection rates have begun to creep up in rural counties, all of them surrounding Buena Vista, according to a White House memo that recommended all returning college students be tested and bars close in 61 counties. Gatherings of over 10, the report recommends, should be prohibited in Sioux, Plymouth, O’Brien, Carroll, Calhoun and Crawford counties, all of which have positivity rates exceeding 10%. In Carroll, schools on Monday switched to part-time after 65 students were quarantined.

“Rural and urban counties in Iowa continue to have increases in case and test positivity. Common sense preventive measures must be implemented to stop further spread,” a White Hourse report reads.

It’s only a matter of time before transmissions rise everywhere in the state, Osterholm said, even in areas that were once its hottest spots such as Buena Vista County.

The prospect of herd immunity shouldn’t be taken seriously, he said.

“There isn’t enough antibody testing in Iowa to know how many people had the virus, so we don’t really know where herd immunity is, if it even exists,” said Osterholm.

Only 600 antigen tests have been rendered in Buena Vista County. Over 8,300 tests have been conducted statewide. “And even if there was herd immunity, say 50% to 70% of the population had the virus, it only slows the virus down, it doesn’t stop altogether. I don’t think we’re dealing with it here,” Osterholm said.