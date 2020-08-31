Storm Lake police believe nightclub fire was intentional

Published Monday, August 31, 2020
BY TOM CULLEN | The Storm Lake Times |
The fire that caused more than $100,000 in damage at Oasis Night Club earlier this month has been deemed foul play.
Storm Lake police said in a news release Monday that said samples removed from the local club's stage floor where the fire is believed to have started contained gasoline.
