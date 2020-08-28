Treasurer lists unclaimed property in BV County

Published Friday, August 28, 2020
Iowa State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald has prepared a top 10 list of unclaimed properties in Buena Vista County ahead of the fall publication of the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt.
In the last year, Fitzgerald’s office said it has received the names of thousands of individuals with new unclaimed property. Overall, the treasurer is holding more than $395 million for past and current Iowans.
