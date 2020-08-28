St. Mary’s announces policies for attending athletic events

As we all know, COVID-19 continues to impact us on a daily basis. We have been asked to adjust our daily lives and have adjusted to a new normal. Here at St. Mary’s, we strive to keep not only our students and staff safe, but we share concerns for the entire community as well. With health and safety at the forefront of most of our decisions for this school year, we have decided to require masks for all individuals that enter our building. This includes sporting events.

