Jenna Jessen charted 14 kills and Dalayna Bruggman added 13 to help Sioux Central open its season Tuesday with a 25-21, 23-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-3 win over Estherville.

Jessen was 21-for-25 in hitting while Bruggman was 25-for-31. Taylor Krager was 21-for-23 with six kills.